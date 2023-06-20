Court hears Shane Barker's accused murderers had motive and opportunity

A Supreme Court jury heard a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker in 2009 lied because they had a guilty conscience about where they were.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, lied about where they were on the night of Mr Barker's death.
They have pleaded not guilty to murder on August 2, 2009.
Mr Coates is on the second day of his summing up of the case in the long-running trial.
He said the Jordans had motive, opportunity, and access to a weapon and were linked by ballistics to a cartridge case found at Mr Barker's home on August 4, 2009.
He said their post offence conduct included being extremely stressed, telling a succession of lies and changing accounts.
The accused said they were in Swansea on the night of the murder but had changed their story to say they drove to KFC in Kings Meadows.
Mr Coates said Mr and Mrs Jordan provided conflicting accounts of which route they took to KFC.
The summing up continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.