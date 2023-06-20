The Examiner
Tasmanian ex-cons drugging children to commit crimes, inquiry told

By Matt Maloney
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 11:03am
Holyoake Tasmania chief executive Sarah Charlton said 71 per cent of their criminal justice clients have a problem with ice.
The head of a Tasmanian drug and alcohol counselling service has told a parliamentary inquiry former prisoners are giving their children methamphetamine to commit crimes at their behest to avoid reimprisonment.

