Lack of housing forcing Tasmanian offenders back into crime: inquiry

By Matt Maloney
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
A Tasmanian parliamentary inquiry has been told a ex-prisoner released into homelessness would likely wind back up in prison.
Stable and affordable rental housing is near impossible for people leaving Tasmanian correctional facilities to access, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.

