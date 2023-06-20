Stable and affordable rental housing is near impossible for people leaving Tasmanian correctional facilities to access, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.
Salvation Army state homelessness and housing manager Ben Moroney appeared at an upper house inquiry into adult imprisonment and youth detention in Tasmania on Tuesday,, saying social housing options were also limited for ex-inmates as the public housing waitlist was already too high.
"So many people leaving prison cannot get their lives back on track once they exit and end up reoffending," he told the Legislative Council committee.
"If we're going to reduce recidivism, we need to offer people safe and affordable places to live."
Mr Moroney said it cost the justice system $160,000 on average to house a person in a Tasmanian prison for a year.
"If they're done their sentence, they've been rehabilitated, they're ready to return to society, then we need to get them in a house," he said.
"We need to support them."
Former Risdon Prison inmate Anthony Bull told the committee systemic reform was needed to ensure exiting prisoners had the necessary support to prevent recidivism.
"Getting out of jail is one of the most euphoric feelings you'll ever feel in your life," he said.
"But then if you've got nowhere to live, no money in your pocket, you've got no choice but to go back to the very life that you left."
Community Legal Centres Tasmania policy officer Ben Bartl will appear before the upper house committee on Wednesday.
In a submission with JusTas chief executive Don McCrae, it is noted 24 per cent of parole applications in 2021-22 were refused due to the applicant not having suitable accommodation to move into, compared to 14 per cent in 2018-19.
Highlighting information from a Right to Information response, less than 10 Tasmanians who exited prison, youth detention or remand were housed in public or community housing over the past three years.
None were housed in public or community housing in 2021-22.
More than 1530 people left prison in 2022, according to the RTI response.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.