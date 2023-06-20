The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

RACT urges Tasmanian government for more to be on road safety

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACT wants to see the government double the number of enforcement cameras. The state government says more cameras are already expected this year. Picture by Paul Scambler
RACT wants to see the government double the number of enforcement cameras. The state government says more cameras are already expected this year. Picture by Paul Scambler

An increase of road enforcement cameras on Tasmanian roads is showing "encouraging" signs to lower road fatalities, however RACT wants more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.