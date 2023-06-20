An increase of road enforcement cameras on Tasmanian roads is showing "encouraging" signs to lower road fatalities, however RACT wants more.
Tasmania's road deaths has fallen over a 12 month period by 13 fatalities over the previous year according to the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.
RACT chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said the downturn in Tasmanian road fatalities, while indicative of some progress, was not sufficient.
"It's important to note that Tasmanians are still twice as likely to lose their lives on our roads compared to the national average," Mr Bailey said.
He said the state government's focus on combating excessive speed and distractions through new enforcement cameras across the state was "encouraging".
"These advanced devices, capable of detecting both speed violations and unlawful mobile phone use, have already resulted in an average speed reduction across the state road network," he said.
"Nevertheless, we urge the Tasmanian Government to extend their commitment further by doubling the number of cameras from 16 to 32.
"We would also like to see all revenue generated from enforcement channeled back into initiatives aimed at enhancing road safety."
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said money from road fines were already placed into a public account to pay for essential government services, including road safety initiatives.
He said the state government had already boosted enforcement through an automated speed enforcement program to target people who do the wrong thing.
The fleet of cameras deployed is expected to grow from 10 to 16 in the coming months.
Mr Ferguson confirmed four of those were expected to arrive later in June, while a further two were set to arrive in September.
"In addition, we have introduced a range of driver licensing improvements to make new drivers safer as part of our $75 million investment over five years under the Towards Zero Action Plan 2020-2024," Mr Ferguson said.
Meanwhile, Mr Bailey said Tasmania fell short of the target set under the National Road Safety Strategy.
"Tasmania has also seen a noteable surge in severe injuries on our roads. Much like fatalities, these serious injuries inflict long-lasting damage not only on the victims, but also on their families and friends," he said.
Serious injuries have risen by 57.3 per cent compared to this time last year, Tasmanian government statistics show.
Mr Ferguson said far too many drivers still chose to ignore the "fatal five"; speeding, drink or drug driving, inattention, fatigue and failure to wear seatbelts.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.