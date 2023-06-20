An exhibition from Launceston Church Grammar School's Poimena Art Gallery explores and celebrates Tasmania's rugged coastline, from the push and pull of the tides to its geological genesis.
Head of visual art Paul Snell said the exhibition was curated by the recent Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival major prize winner Robyn Harman and included the works from nine Tasmanian artists who each responded to Tasmania's coast in their way.
"They all deal with the Tasmanian coastline in all these different ways," Mr Snell said.
"You've got figurative works through to abstraction in a mixture of painting, printmaking and even ceramics."
From paintings of roaring waves to the orange-splattered rocks of the Bay of Fires, each idea is born from coastal exploration and includes a sense of Tasmanian identity.
It's the last exhibition for the school term, and Mr Snell said it was something his students had benefited from by incorporating it into their studies.
"Every time we have a show, there's always a conversation about the works," he said.
"For the students, part of their requirement is to document the show in their journals as part of their coursework."
Mr Snell said the Poimena Art Gallery provided a unique opportunity for students as they got to see high calibre work from professional artists.
"Most of the artists here are represented by commercial galleries, it gives them a sense of what's out there physically," Mr Snell said."
"In a school environment it's hard to get students outside of school, even just to QVMAG you have to organise risk assessments and buses so having this on site is really beneficial.
"Even for contemporary artists in Launceston, this is a pretty important kind of space."
Year 11 student Ava Conn said she enjoyed being able to come downstairs and see the gallery.
"It's good to put stuff in my journal for when we have to submit our work, so it's good to look at all different types of art get some inspiration," she said.
The exhibition runs until July 5.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
