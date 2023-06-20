Stadiums versus houses for those in need

ALL I want to do is the right thing! However, who or what do you believe? Without question it is one of the most decisive subjects faced by Australia. I read with interest every piece of informative information printed by The Examiner to make my vote count! I am extremely sensitive to any changes to our constitution so my reason for which way to vote must have substance. The Federal Collation have declared a NO vote and of course the architect Labor is all over a YES vote, Liberal Government for Tasmania he declared its support for a YES vote. Indigenous groups are advertising for a NO vote saying it will divide our country further. Some Indigenous elected members of the Federal Parliament declare they are voting NO. Linda Thorpe, who is all over the YES vote, her antics give her no credibility. For me it is like watching a tennis match, head swivelling from side to side:: NO, YES, NO, YES! Many learner-ed people have declared it is a legal nightmare. Wow! I definitely need a lot more information. This is serious!