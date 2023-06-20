The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Stadiums versus houses for those in need

By Craig Thomson
June 21 2023 - 4:30am
Well, $43m for netball courts, and $750m for a state of the art stadium. My word, how many houses for people without a home could we build with that amount of money?

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

