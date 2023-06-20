Stadiums versus houses for those in need

Well, $43m for netball courts, and $750m for a state of the art stadium. My word, how many houses for people without a home could we build with that amount of money?
When one looks across towards the Silo hotel and the riverbank and sees the tents and caravans where people are existing in this appalling weather, how can we justify so many millions for so few when so many are homeless and feeling hopeless?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I WAS reliably informed recently our State-run Housing Dept. now has vacant houses in Mayfield and Ravenswood.
I expect authorities will justify that by claiming the properties are in need of TLC. Extremely unlikely someone living in a tent or under a bridge would worry about that.
Housing Tasmania are not the only culprits of the "Keep 'Em Empty" brigade.
Private entity are also holding on to 15-17 empty units without anyone living in them.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
PINK Floyd's seminal album "Dark Side of the Moon "celebrates 50 years this year, thereby establishing band members as sentinels of modern, popular music.
An album which not only influenced a generation, but permeated future generations by osmosis with a permanent wall of background home sound?!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
NEXT Sunday, June 25, the Grand Kyiv Ballet will perform at the Princess Theatre. Can we receive these Ukrainians with a pale blue and yellow welcome? The colours of their country. Paper streamers or ribbons. A small gesture to help raise the spirits of these traumatised performers who must constantly fear for and worry about those remaining inside the borders of Ukraine. Perhaps wear pale blue and yellow. Sunflowers are also synonymous with Ukrainian fields.
Jill Breen, Newnham
ALL I want to do is the right thing! However, who or what do you believe? Without question it is one of the most decisive subjects faced by Australia. I read with interest every piece of informative information printed by The Examiner to make my vote count! I am extremely sensitive to any changes to our constitution so my reason for which way to vote must have substance. The Federal Collation have declared a NO vote and of course the architect Labor is all over a YES vote, Liberal Government for Tasmania he declared its support for a YES vote. Indigenous groups are advertising for a NO vote saying it will divide our country further. Some Indigenous elected members of the Federal Parliament declare they are voting NO. Linda Thorpe, who is all over the YES vote, her antics give her no credibility. For me it is like watching a tennis match, head swivelling from side to side:: NO, YES, NO, YES! Many learner-ed people have declared it is a legal nightmare. Wow! I definitely need a lot more information. This is serious!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
MANY people who joined the anti stadium Facebook page have also joined the pro stadium Facebook page as they may have been undecided. Since the anti stadium group started "yelling" or abusing or deleting comments of people asking pertinent questions many have rescinded their membership of that page. If you get onto both pages you'll notice a lack of desire by the ani group to accept facts, do basic research or accept any other viewpoints.
However Mark Brown's page had been mostly respectful of other viewpoints and other members have stamped out fallacious criticism about parochialism as many supporters of the stadium are from all over the state. Naturally and quite fairly criticism has been directed at the Labor party (except David O'Byrne) for playing fake fears and distorting the truth to suit their narrative.
Sergei Nester, Hobart
