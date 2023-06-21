Tasmania JackJumpers and NBL executive director Larry Kestelman says the Silverdome is not up to NBL standard but the JackJumpers will hold tight until it's upgraded or a new venue is built.
Kestelman met with Sport Minister Nic Street in Hobart last week with basketball facilities on the agenda.
"I think the Silverdome is still not fit-for-purpose as far as I'm concerned as an NBL venue, I think we're making do," he said.
"We don't see a day where the JackJumpers don't play games in the North, I think it's an absolute must so we're I suppose grinning and bearing, I think is the right way to put it.
"We don't think it's a good enough venue, it needs to be upgraded or a new venue needs to be built.
"But we want to play in the North so we'll continue to play there until the new stadium is built."
A $70 million multi-sport facility, that would cater for basketball, is the third stage of UTAS Stadium's redevelopment.
Kestelman said it was crucial the NBL was consulted to make sure the new facility was fit-for-purpose for playing more sport and basketball.
He said he would like to have conversations about a potential Tasmanian WNBL team and other basketball competitions being played to ensure it was built in consultation with the tenants that are going to be there.
There was also a significant development regarding the city's sport facilities on Saturday which didn't include the Silverdome.
Street announced the $43 million Northern Community Suburbs Hub would feature four indoor netball courts three multi-purpose courts for basketball, volleyball and other sports by mid-2025.
He said the government had investigated expanding Northern netball's two existing hubs at Hoblers Bridge and the Silverdome before settling on the new site at Mowbray.
"We came to the conclusion that a fresh site, indoor courts, specifically for netball was the best outcome," Street said.
"To have four courts here they'll be able to use all year round, morning until night - particularly of a weekend - we expect these four courts will be full basically the entire time."
Launceston's Silverdome has been a hoodoo venue for the JackJumpers in their first two seasons.
They have played two games there per season and won just one of their four clashes.
Coach Scott Roth comments following the team's most recent Silverdome encounter perhaps best summed up their games at the venue.
"I think they were just more desperate and we were not and we haven't played very well in this building in general in our four outings here, unfortunately with the crowds we get in here," he said after the loss to South East Melbourne.
"We just have not played well in this building."
The Tasmanian team's Hobart venue MyState Bank Arena is also under the spotlight with expansion being considered.
The JackJumpers consistently sell out home games and have a waiting list for members.
"We're struggling to bring enough events because it's too small," Kestelman said.
He spoke of the importance of an event strategy behind the stadium strategy for Hobart and said the government was open to working with the NBL.
"Today Tasmania is not in the conversation with most of the promoters," he said.
"We want to work with government as to how to build a proper event strategy, behind the strategy that they're building other stadiums.
"There's no point building a lot of stadiums if you don't have events to fill those stadiums."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.