The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

NBL boss Larry Kestelman says Silverdome not fit for NBL basketball

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NBL executive director Larry Kestelman in Launceston in 2019. Picture by Phillip Biggs
NBL executive director Larry Kestelman in Launceston in 2019. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmania JackJumpers and NBL executive director Larry Kestelman says the Silverdome is not up to NBL standard but the JackJumpers will hold tight until it's upgraded or a new venue is built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.