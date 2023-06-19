A bumper field of 171 competitive swimmers contested the Annual South Esk Sprint Meet at Launceston Aquatic Centre on Saturday.
Swimmers from South Esk, Launceston Aquatic, Hobart Aquatic, Friends, Sandy Bay, Cradle Coast and Burnie competed in the popular event.
Medals were awarded for individual and relay events although the most sought-after prizes from the meet were the embroidered towels donated by the Clarke family and awarded to the winners of butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke.
The Dash for Cash offered prize money for the fastest senior and junior swimmers. All clubs loudly cheered on their fastest swimmers in these events which made for exciting racing.
To finish out the program, South Esk again took home the Curran Cup mixed relay event.
The winning Curran Cup team was Jack Gray, Sage Bassano, Lucas Gray, Isabel Perry, Samuel Fischer, Abbie King, Blake Stretton and Zoe Casey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.