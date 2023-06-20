Ratepayers in the West Tamar region can expect to pay higher council rates and waste collection fees in the 2023/2024 financial year, with councillors claiming they had "no choice" but to pass on the increase.
The general rate is set to increase from 6.419 cents per every dollar of assessed land value to 6.83 cents per dollar, an increase of 6.4 per cent.
In addition, the minimum payable amount will increase from $189 in 2022/2023 to $204 in 2023/2024 which amounts to a 7.9 per cent increase.
The most recent inflation rate measured by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which reflects the March quarter, was seven per cent.
Speaking at the June 20 council meeting, Councillor Richard Ireland said the increases were minimal compared to the 36 per cent increase in costs to the council.
"Considering all the other indices and costs," Cr Ireland said.
"We're not in a position like the City of Launceston where we can charge up parking fees.
"We've done very well to keep the rates down to 6.4 per cent and the waste charges are still around a 10 per cent increase, which is lower than the actual costs to us."
Waste collection fees are set to increase to $231 for collecting one 85-litre mobile garbage bin and one 140-litre mobile recycle bin, up from $210.
Councillor Joy Allen said although the increases may be difficult for some residents to afford, the council had "no choice" in the matter owing to economic factors.
"It's important to note we are aware that many in our community are doing it tough, but as a council we have to pay extra fees and costs ... we've looked at it very seriously," Cr Allen said.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl reminded West Tamar residents that they could contact the council and apply for hardship assistance should they need it.
