Launceston's Rebecca Howell is preparing to compete at the World Taekwondo President's Cup Oceania and Australian Open events on the Sunshine Coast in July.
The Examiner junior sport award nominee is also looking forward to her first national championships in Perth in October.
Another of her goals is to compete in the Australian Junior Team selection event for the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior World Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea.
The 14-year-old participated in Victoria's two-day pathway program recruitment camp in May and was selected as a pathways training partner which has opened up more development opportunities.
It comes after the teenager, who had to fight above her weight division, won a silver medal in the junior black belt (44kg) at the Vic Open in May.
The Launceston Church Grammar grade nine student has had to work hard to earn her opportunities.
Her aim this year was to become a competitive elite taekwondo athlete.
But she soon realised there would be limited opportunities for her development in Tasmania to prepare for competition against interstate athletes.
With the support of her club coach Jason Cassidy and her family, she made the decision to join Team Taekwondo led by Master Murat (Matt) Eryurek in Pascoe Vale, Victoria.
For the past six months, she has been travelling with her dad to Melbourne to train and compete as there are currently no opportunities in Tasmania for aspiring Kyorugi (sports fighting) taekwondo athletes.
She noted since 2020 Tasmania's yearly development competitions hadn't recommenced for her skill level.
Not only is it a significant time commitment to regularly travel to the mainland but it also comes at a big cost.
She trains twice a week at Cassidy's Taekwondo alongside two strength and conditioning sessions at her school gym.
Howell is also set to ramp up her strength and conditioning now she is a Victorian pathways training partner.
Fortnightly, she already attends cross-training sessions with Team Taekwondo and other invited clubs as well as completing two sessions at Team Taekwondo on Saturdays and, if available, a competition on a Sunday.
Starting traditional Taekwondo at age four, Howell added Kyorugi training at six. She followed her older sister Stephanie into the sport.
The junior sport awards acknowledge accomplishments by Northern Tasmanian players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
The categories are:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
