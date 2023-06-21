One of Tasmania's most experienced cyclists says there has never been a better time to be involved in the sport here.
Nathan Earle is in his 16th season as a road cyclist and fresh off defending his Tour of Japan title but can't wait to change bikes and contest a national championship in his home state.
"When I started cycling, things like gravel and enduro racing did not really exist, or were very niche, so to have those now and have national champs in them in Tasmania is just great," he said.
"Kids now have the chance to do so much more than just road or track - there's gravel, enduro, mountain bike, bmx, downhill - and you can make a career out of any of them."
The 35-year-old father-of-three will tackle Saturday's Devil's Cardigan in Derby hoping to repeat his victory in the 2021 inaugural race and is a signed-up convert to gravel cycling.
"I've done both Devil's Cardigans and think I've still got the KOMs on the two major climbs. After the first one I thought it was an epic event and I definitely wanted to go back the following year even though I got flogged and went about half an hour slower. It's such an awesome event and being in Tasmania tops it off for me.
"This year it'll be even more epic being a national championship. Hopefully there will be more after this and there should be judging by the startlist and sheer numbers and knowing how hard and beautiful course is."
Nearly a decade after riding with Richie Porte at Team Sky, Earle is excited about reuniting with his fellow Tasmanian - and a bit more determined to try and win.
"Being on the startline with Richie will be cool. It's funny how I raced with him back in the day before we both went pro, then we raced together at Team Sky, then I raced against him and then he retires but here we are doing a national champs together. That's the great thing about cycling.
"I want to give this a red-hot crack for sure but anything can happen in these sort of races. In the first year it was zero degrees up on the plateau, so it's a really unpredictable race."
Victory in May's Tour of Japan, which Earle secured by claiming the brutal stage up Mount Fuji, completed a remarkable comeback for the resilient Hobart rider.
In the same country last year he was hit by a truck travelling at 50kmh and suffered five broken ribs, a punctured lung, concussion, broken wrist and shoulder, several broken teeth and a fractured elbow. Not allowed to fly for six weeks, he only just made it home in time for the birth of his third child.
"To come back and win in Japan was amazing and nine months of everything coming together," he said.
"I had three-and-a-half months off the bike until mid-December and was in a lot of pain and not sure if I wanted to race again but did not want to call time yet because I love racing. In January I was back on the bike with friends, in February I did the bike leg of the Hobart Triathlon and by late March was doing some club crits.
"I've been ticking the form over since Tour of Japan but relaxed a bit on the diet. You've got to be strong and fit but probably don't have to be a climbing whippet."
After the Cardigan, Earle will be heading to Europe with his Japanese team UKYO to compete in Prueba Villafranca and Circuito de Getxo, two one-day races in Spain.
The startlist for Saturday's national gravel championships in Derby reads like a who's who not just of Tasmanian cycling, but Tasmanian sport.
Tour de France veterans, Olympians and national champions are among the 414 entrants including inaugural winner Nathan Earle, Richie Porte, Scott Bowden, Sam Fox, Tom Goddard, Cam Ivory, Alex Lack, Dalton Stretton, Sam McKee, Ben Iles, Michael Wilson, Jess Manchester, Peta Mullens and Justine Barrow.
Meanwhile the AusCycling event has also attracted athletes from a host of other sports including ultra runner Amy Lamprecht, triathlete Dylan Hill and former rowing world champion Ali Foot.
In its third year, the Devil's Cardigan has acquired national championship status which in turn lured the illustrious gathering with 303 riders tackling the 106-kilometre course and its 2300m elevation plus another 111 in the 54km.
Organiser Gareth Sutcliffe said the event has swiftly established itself as Australia's premium embodiment of gravel racing.
"It celebrates the superb scenery and fantastic gravel that is on offer in the North East of Tasmania, while challenging the resolve of the hardiest souls to straddle a gravel bike," he said.
"Three significant climbs and the varying surface conditions, coupled with Tasmania's winter, are calculated to test the riders' bicycle, gear choices, nutrition game and mental fortitude."
Even before acquiring national title status, the event was attracting some big names.
Earle won the inaugural race in 2021 in a time of 3:26.40 from Kaine Cannan, Alex Lack, Hamish McKenzie and Ben Iles.
Tasman Nankervis improved the winning time to 3:24.26 in 2022 with Lack again third and fellow Tassie big guns Ben Mather, Will Clarke and Earle in hot pursuit.
Nicole Frain won the inaugural women's event before going on to add the national road race title the following year.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
