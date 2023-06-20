A Tasmanian cafe is acting as a "real life" training ground for the state's youth to learn the skills of retail, hospitality and being their best selves.
Hope Cafe on St John Street, Launceston, is exclusively employing young people in a mentorship program to "help them connect, build social skills, confidence and find a pathway to proper employment".
The cafe - part of the Tasmanian branch of the Christian organisation Teen Challenge - is a social enterprise which funds itself and opens in March, employing high-school and up-age youth to prepare them for life and the workforce.
Teen Challenge executive director Tanya Cavanagh said Hope Cafe is a supportive environment that has "become a young people's cafe for young people".
"Our vision here is providing training, equipping and then releasing these young people to go out into the world," Ms Cavanagh said,
"Sending them out better than they came in."
The cafe is within the same building as the Hope Costumes & Thrift Store, which serves as a fundraising venture for Teen Challenge's activities in Tasmania.
Ms Cavanagh said the setting draws people from "all walks of life" and helps the young people come out of their shells.
"Some of them wouldn't say boo to anyone before, and now they're bantering with the customers," she said.
"Everyone was nervous when we started, but the idea was just to give it a go and look at these kids now."
The store currently employs a rotating roster of 14 youth, training them to make coffee alongside the regular repertoire expected of hospitality staff, and sells a selection of desserts.
Hope Cafe employee Tom Cogger, a young man working four days a week in the store, said the experience of working was a unique opportunity not often given to youth in Tasmania.
"With some of our group here, there's not much of a way for them to step out and get a job because of what they might be going through in their life," he said.
"Getting them to feel loved and feel welcome and be themselves in a professional setting where they're expected to have responsibility is something you rarely get for kids like us."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
