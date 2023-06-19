The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's Risdon Prison Complex sent into lockdown despite new strategy

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Risdon prison sent in lockdown over the past week
Risdon prison sent in lockdown over the past week

The Tasmanian Prison Service has confirmed Risdon Prison has experienced several days of prisoner lockdowns, just two weeks after the government launched a strategy to minimise such events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.