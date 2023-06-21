Outside Avoca, southeast of Launceston, two Tasmanian street artists worked on a dream project which has transformed one of the little town's "eyesores" into an already iconic local treasure.
Launceston street artist James 'KreamArt' Cowan and Hobart street artist Harrison Bowe completed painting a 14-metre metre, wrap-around mural on the Esk Highway outside Avoca in early June, turning the drab, white water tank into the morning-lit landscape of Stacks Bluff on one side and the town's beloved wedge-tail eagle on the other.
The Avoca mural is the latest in a TasWater asset beautification project which has painted 22 reservoirs and pump stations across the state, with this the largest-scale project contributed by the Cowan and Bowe.
Cowan - who also painted the prominent tiger mural in Launceston's Royal Park - said the seven-day project was an experience he'd "never forget".
"Myself and Harrison worked eight or ten-hour days there in this beautiful place, locals stopping in and chatting, letting us know they appreciated us," he said.
"If that weren't enough of an experience, then you can add the response we received from Avoca and the entire state."
Over 100 thousand people have viewed Cowan's Facebook video detailing the experience, and almost every resident in Avoca dropped or drove by during the painting.
Some of those 100 thousand have been responsible for an influx of tourists to the small town of roughly 250 people.
The Avoca Roadhouse, the town's sole takeaway restaurant, served meals to the two painters each day, and the business' manager Dearne Cameron said the mural has already become an icon.
"People have been coming to look at it from Launceston, making the drive down just to see it," Ms Cameron said.
"I've lived here my whole life and that tower is far from an eyesore these days - it's beautiful."
The pair of artists painted for roughly 80 hours to complete the artwork, working on boom lifts in often windy and freezing conditions - but they wouldn't change it for the world according to Cowan.
"Brightening up dull, dark areas and getting this absolutely unreal reception, it makes all of it worth it," he said.
"And what was really special about the experience, for me, was that a pair of wedge-tail eagles were flying above us most of the week - it made me realise I'd made the right choice in picking it."
The project had been in TasWater's painting pipeline for four years and was one of its planned early projects.
Harrison Bowe, who painted the Stacks Buff portion of 14-metre artwork, said it was the best kind of community response you could hope for.
"Murals, they can be received a number of ways and that comes with the medium," Bowe said.
"But hearing people say, 'that's up at Stacks Bluff, it looks beautiful' - for an artist that means so much.
"I'm glad we could create something like that for Avoca."
TasWater's Rachaelle Downey was the company's driving force behind the asset painting since it began in 2017. The company currently has 80 mural-type projects on its backburner, and Ms Downey said the resulting mural and its response had inspired TasWater's artistic endeavour even further.
"If anyone's ever driven that road before and seen that water tank, they know it was a bit of an eyesore," she said.
"But the images in the mural have changed that; that can be a point of pride for Avoca now, and I know it's a point of pride for James and Harrison too."
The Avoca mural sits on the eastern side of Avoca on the Esk Highway, and Ms Downey encouraged everyone to go and see the work.
"It's even better in person," she said.
"You know where it is now; you have no excuse."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.