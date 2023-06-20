The courts at Hoblers Bridge were a flurry of action on Saturday thanks to weekend one of the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association carnival.
The annual carnival saw 30 teams hit the court across the under-11s, 13s and 15s on Sunday before the 12s, 14s and 17s play next weekend.
Those 30 teams were from 10 different regions - the NTNA, Burnie, Devon, Circular Head, Meander Valley, Kingborough, Southern Tasmania, South East Suns, North-East Tasmania and St Helens.
The carnival's first day was a part of a huge weekend for netball in Tasmania, following the announcement of a four-court development in Launceston for 2025.
The Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub could be Tasmania's key to hosting national events as well at its Super Netball bid.
Super Netball side Collingwood also played their final game in Launceston on Saturday, while Tasmanian Netball League action continued.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
