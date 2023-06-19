Two young men have pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, stealing multiple envelopes of cash from a Carrick residence that belonged to their friend's grandmother, to buy a 4-wheel drive.
The men cannot be named, as one was a minor at the time of offending.
A defence lawyer for one of the men told the Supreme Court that the man was close friends with the woman's grandson and had spent lots of time at her home during his childhood.
The court heard that the two men wanted to buy a 4-wheel drive valued at $5000, but they needed more money.
They discussed how they could find enough money to purchase the car.
Stealing the money was first proposed "as a joke," the court heard, but plans escalated after one of them said that he knew someone who kept cash in a drawer at home.
The man knew that the woman kept money in her home as her grandson, his friend, had shown it to him when they were younger. He suspected that the money was kept in the same place.
The prosecutor told the Supreme Court that the complainant had encountered the men in her home twice.
When she asked what they were doing in her house, one of the men told her that he was looking for her grandson. On the second occasion, he said he was looking for his jumper.
The prosecution alleged that the amount stolen from the Carrick woman totalled around $130,000. The court also heard that the men had deposited the money in several small increments in each of their bank accounts, later buying a Holden and a Mercedes.
Around $94,000 of the stolen money has been recovered by police, the prosecution said.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherrif alleged that the remainder of the stolen funds were used on a holiday in Queensland.
The airfares and photos of the trip showing the men engaged in gambling made it "not difficult to imagine" where the remainder may have gone, the prosecution said.
However, the defence alleged that it was unclear whether the stolen funds paid for the trip.
The defence said the burglary was "unsophisticated" and "opportunistic", and neither man realised how much they had stolen until they had counted the money.
The court also heard that one of the men had written a letter to the complainant, which was remorseful. The letter has yet to be sent to the woman on the advice of the man's lawyer.
Sentencing was adjourned, and Justice Gregory Geason bailed the youths to reappear later in the year.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
