Teens admit to robbing Carrick grandmother in Launceston Supreme Court

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:30pm
Sentencing has been adjourned and the men will reappear later in the year. Picture from file.
Two young men have pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, stealing multiple envelopes of cash from a Carrick residence that belonged to their friend's grandmother, to buy a 4-wheel drive.

