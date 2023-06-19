A new suicide prevention program is highlighting how helping others is on everyone's mind.
City of Launceston Council has launched two free mental health workshops in Invermay and have been the subject of a "heartwarming response" this week.
The sessions were quickly booked out and received further enquiries.
It is part of the council's For Life mental health initiative - an extension of the trial Barbers for Life program, which equipped hairdressers with mental health first aid training and was nominated for a national award.
The council's suicide prevention coordinator Stephanie Armour said this training was an "opening up" of those resources to the community.
"At that time, we received a lot of recognition from the community that this was something they saw value in and wanted to take part in," Ms Armour said.
"To see this further response - where the course is booked out - it's wonderful. People want to be out there having these conversations and learning the language of mental health and suicide prevention.
"It will help us to be more accepting, more understanding and helpful in that space."
The courses will be led by expert mental health and suicide prevention trainer Wendy French, who has a long history in Launceston and Tasmania of working with communities, individuals and businesses on the topic.
In the first session, Ms French will explore what suicide prevention can look like and help develop the basic intervention response skills of those attending on Wednesday, June 21, at Invermay Bowls Club.
The following day will be a more in-depth, six hour intervention course, aimed at increasing attendees knowledge and ability to see those looking for help and much more.
Ms Armour said those taking part would build confidence and knowledge around mental health in the community.
"People are often afraid to ask if another person is okay because they don't know what to say if they say that they're not," she said.
"Taking part in this helps people offer support, listen and have the confidence they can make a difference."
City of Launceston Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood said it was extremely pleasing to see, with the effects of mental health and suicide touching so many in our society, that the sessions have been so well received by the community.
The council expects to run further workshops in the future.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
