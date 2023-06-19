Up to 665 pharmacies would close and 20,000 pharmacy jobs would be lost over four years as a result of new federal rules allowing customers to buy 60 days' worth of medications in one visit, according to a report commissioned by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia.
About 80 per cent of these job losses will occur in the first two years following the start of the new policy and will disproportionately impact pharmacies in rural, regional and remote areas, the report by economist Henry Ergas claimed.
Pharmacies derive a significant proportion of their revenues from dispensing fees of about $13 per script and these are likely to take a hit after the start of new rules that allow patients to take home 60 days worth of medication rather than 30 days' worth.
The the first phase of the new dispensing rules, which will only apply to certain medications that treat stable chronic conditions, is scheduled to begin on September 1.
According to the federal government, general patients will be able save up to $180 per year and concession card holders could save up to $43.80 a year per medicine as a result of the dispensing policy change.
But 60-day dispensing will significantly impact pharmacy revenues, and will also cut down on footfall in pharmacies, leading to a reduction in sales of other off-shelf medications and products typically sold in pharmacies, according to Mr Ergas.
He estimated that 665 pharmacies nationwide would close as a result of the new rules and a further 900 would be at risk of closing due to significant financial pressure.
The report, which was released on Monday, also drew on data from Tulipwood Economics and Griffith University.
It recommended that the Albanese government delay the start of the new policy and commence meaningful consultations with stakeholders.
Helen O'Byrne, president of the Tasmanian branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, said the new dispensing rules were announced without consultation with the industry.
"Even though it's a cost of living measure and we support cheaper medicines, the money that is funding this is coming out of the community pharmacy businesses to tune of around $180,00 per year, on average," she said.
Pharmacies in Tasmania derived approximately 70 to 80 per cent of their revenues from dispensing fees, which are expected to fall significantly as a result of the change, Ms O'Byrne said.
"That obviously creates stress in the system and means these community pharmacies will have to change the way they operate," she said.
"These dispensing fees, rightly or wrongly, cross-subsidise some of the other services that community pharmacies provide to the community ... and to the most vulnerable people in the community.
"Things like delivering [medicine] to people who aren't able to come in or don't have a car or family support, or packing dose administration aids to people who have problems organising their medicines."
As the community ages and more elderly people are choosing to remain at their home instead of moving into an aged care facility, more people will be dependent on these cross-subsidised services, Ms O'Byrne said.
Brad McArthur, Tasmanian operations manager for the Noel Allen Pharmacy Group, agreed that about 70 per cent of his group's revenues were linked to dispensing fees, and the new rules would necessitate cost cutting.
He said some of the steps the group was considering included cutting staff and reviewing some of the free community services offered, as well as reducing pharmacy opening hours.
Lynne Pilcher, owner of the Yolla Community Pharmacy in North-West Tasmania, said she had foreseen the reduction in dispensing fees coming and has taken steps to diversify her business to make it less dependent on them.
She said her pharmacy has become more specialised in dispensing tailor-ordered medications.
Outside of pharmacy products, her business now operates as the only Australia Post shop in the town and since the closure of the town's only grocery store, now also sells some food staples.
Despite these innovations, Ms Pilcher said dispensing fees still accounted for about 50 per cent of her revenues.
If the dispensing changes go through, she said she would considering transitioning some of her free services to paid services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.