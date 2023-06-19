While Tasmania's best galloper The Inevitable will be aimed at the Melbourne spring carnival when he returns from injury, plans remain up in the air for his heir apparent Bello Beau.
The star three-year-old hasn't raced since finishing a close sixth in the group 3 C S Hayes Stakes at Flemington in mid-February and trainer Adam Trinder is yet to decide whether his targets in the new season will be in Tasmania, Victoria or maybe even New South Wales.
"I'm really open-minded - it will be interesting to see where he fits in," Trinder said.
"If he stays local, I think he'll fit in throughout the summer carnival, from the Newmarket Handicap through to the weight-for-age races up to 1600m.
"Or is he a fringe Golden Eagle horse?
"I don't know what direction we will take with him but he will be in a timeframe where we can step either left or right."
The $10,000 Golden Eagle, restricted to four-year-olds, is at Rosehill on October 28.
Trinder said the success of Mystic Journey on the mainland gave him plenty to think about in consultation with owner Wayne Roser.
"We ran the risk with Mystic Journey of missing our summer carnival and putting all our eggs in the mainland basket," the trainer said.
"We were fortunate enough that she got the job done.
"Bello Beau is not as good as Mystic Journey but whether he can slot in over there ... it's an option.
"The three-year-old form in Tasmania has really stood up and his run in the C S Hayes was first-class from an outside gate.
"He was beaten a short margin and you could make an argument that if he drew the inside half of the field he goes very close to winning.
"So, I think he's up with the better three-year-olds over there but, whether he's top tier or half a length below that level, I don't know."
Another of Tasmania's best horses, Alpine Wolf, returns to racing at Spreyton on Wednesday in search of his first win for 17 months.
The four-year-old will contest the $45,000 Open Handicap where the winner gets ballot-free entry into next year's $109,000 Carpet Charge.
Standing between him and victory are several quality sprinters including Liffeybeau who broke the track record in an 800m trial a fortnight ago.
Proven horses Julius, Music Addition, And Beyond and Le Cadeau are also engaged along with the up-and-coming Sharma Rama, making it arguably the classiest lineup to contest a winter sprint race in Tasmania.
Alpine Wolf has gone seven starts without a win since completing the Tasmanian Guineas/Launceston Guineas double in January last year.
He had a setback after those races and missed the tailend of the 2022 summer carnival.
Although he couldn't quite break through last time in, he performed well at the top level, including a nose defeat in the Devonport Cup and three placings behind The Inevitable in listed races.
Siggy Carr has a full book of rides at Spreyton on Wednesday as she tries to eat into Brendon McCoull's narrow lead on the jockeys' premiership.
Going into the seventh-last meeting of the season, McCoull sits on 47 wins with Carr and David Pires on 44.
Carr has several rides that will be high up in the betting including Tricky Mikki and And Beyond for Longford trainers Tanya Hanson and Kyle Maskiell.
McCoull is booked for only three races but bookmakers usually keep all his mounts safe in the market regardless of their form.
Pires has six rides, including two emergencies, with Geegees Hisword probably the standout. He will also be on Scott Brunton's only two runners.
