The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bello Beau could stay home or head to Melbourne and Sydney

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $10 million Golden Eagle in Sydney is one of many options for Tassie star Bello Beau in the new season.
The $10 million Golden Eagle in Sydney is one of many options for Tassie star Bello Beau in the new season.

While Tasmania's best galloper The Inevitable will be aimed at the Melbourne spring carnival when he returns from injury, plans remain up in the air for his heir apparent Bello Beau.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.