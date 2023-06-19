The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hobart Hurricanes re-sign Heather Graham in Women's Big Bash League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 19 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Graham bowling for the Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL. Picture by Rick Smith
Heather Graham bowling for the Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL. Picture by Rick Smith

Hobart Hurricanes are hoping Heather Graham can bring her Midas touch to the Women's Big Bash League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.