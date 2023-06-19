Lauderdale's shock win over the ladder-leading Tigers has allowed Sam Siggins to sneak ahead in the player of the year standings.
Siggins had been sitting level with Kingborough teammates Jack Tomkinson and Lachie Clifford but his side's 22-point home win saw him pick up a vote and move clear.
Nat Franklin was judged best on ground at Lauderdale Oval with Phil Bellchambers collecting two votes.
Another low-scoring affair saw North Launceston leave Bellerive Oval with a 6.13 (49) to 5.6 (36) win over Clarence plus three votes which saw Alex Lee move up to sixth place in the standings.
Zach Barrow took the chocolates in North Hobart's 31-point home win over Glenorchy.
