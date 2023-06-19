A man police allegedly caught driving while disqualified twice in two days on the West Coast has been remanded in custody.
Police on June 19 said they had charged the 50-year-old with several counts of driving while disqualified and providing false information to police.
"The man was arrested in Strahan on Friday for driving while disqualified and was released on bail," police said.
"He was caught driving again the following day, in Zeehan, and was once again arrested.
"He appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded in custody to reappear at a later date."
