Let's keep stadium debate kind and respectful

HERE we go again. AFL making demands for millions for a new stadium, complete with fines if it's not 50 per cent completed by 2027 and another $4.5 million if it's not ready for a second season! How many major projects have been completed in such a short time frame? Not one that I can remember. Andrew Dillon also says he expects the $240 million from the government for the Macquarie Point redevelopment to go towards the stadium.