Let's keep stadium debate kind and respectful

THERE are views for and against the stadium and both valid and valuable opinions. Let's not forget we are all beautiful Tasmanians and are joined together by the love of our peaceful island state. Personally I love our people and want to care for the less able and less fortunate, so I am against the funding of the stadium in its current proposal.
Others have their views which we should all respect. Our elected politicians are in the unenviable position of working out a solution.
So let's keep the debate kind and respectful and maintain a peaceful dialogue.
Joanne Lamb, Longford
Apparently "Tasmania Police have expressed disappointment after nearly 40 drivers were caught breaking the law in Launceston's CBD on Friday". Are they disappointed about murders, assaults, frauds etc.? Unfortunately, these things are a fact of life, there are people who don't obey the law.
Standalone operations such as this won't stop the problem, this level of policing is required every day. As a former policeman in London, the policing of failing to comply with traffic lights, no right turns, failing to wear a seat belt etc. was the training ground of young police officers, as well as specialised high visibility traffic police officers.
Tasmania Police need to make this required level of policing part of their everyday operations rather than keep on telling us about their disappointment following their occasional "operations".
Stephen Coombs, Trevallyn
A RANDOM act of kindness was experienced when buying a newspaper in Hobart recently, when an anonymous customer before me had paid for my paper, which totally flummoxed me when told by the newsagent that my intended purchase had already been transacted - a belated thank you.
I believe newsagent David from the Mall Newsagency, Hobart is to retire as from Friday 16 June 2023 - I would like to thank him for his very helpful service over many years and wish him well for the next stage of his life.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
HERE we go again. AFL making demands for millions for a new stadium, complete with fines if it's not 50 per cent completed by 2027 and another $4.5 million if it's not ready for a second season! How many major projects have been completed in such a short time frame? Not one that I can remember. Andrew Dillon also says he expects the $240 million from the government for the Macquarie Point redevelopment to go towards the stadium.
How come our premier is falling for this blackmail and who will benefit from this white elephant? Not the homeless and dispossessed living in tents who also won't benefit from promised cuts in electricity costs. They won't be able to afford to go to the footy either.
We have two perfectly good stadiums, since when have footy players become such wusses they have to be undercover to play?
Come on Tasmanians, call on the premier to tell the AFL where to go!
B. Hansberry, Gould's Country
INCOMING AFL chief Andrew Dillon fronts committee on new Hobart stadium (The Examiner, June 16).
Can the Labor Party please update us how negotiations are going with The AFL for The Tasmanian Team without the Stadium?
Rob Otto, Hobart
LAUNCESTONIANS will remember the closest Mayoral election in the City of Launceston's history in 2009 when Albert van Zetten was re-elected just three votes ahead of Rosemary Armitage delaying the final result with a number of checks and recounts!
In the 23,840 votes counted the Mayor received 11,722 to 11,719 with the balance being 399 exhaust votes.
Exhaust votes are those where preferences are not recorded on the ballot paper and could be seen to be 'wasted'.
In 2009 when there was a margin of just three votes the voting intentions (preferences) from those 399 voters will never be known.
Primary voting will determine the order of five the Mayoral aspirants. Should no candidate receive a 50 per cent majority then the preferences of the 5th placed are distributed first followed by the 4th placed and finally the 3rd placed to elect our new Mayor.
Make your vote count and don't risk a fine!
Frank Nott, Youngtown
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.