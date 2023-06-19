The West Tamar Council has changed the way it employs staff in response to an investigation by the Integrity Commission, the mayor says.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl confirmed it was her council investigated in the report known as Smithies.
Councillor Holmdahl said it had resulted in a full and extensive review of policies and procedures used when recruiting council staff.
"The council is pleased to now have a more transparent and robust system in place," Cr Holmdahl said.
She said the changes included creating policies to ensure clear record keeping; demonstrating how applicants are compared against each other to determine the preferred applicant; and requirements for declaring conflict of interest in all recruitments.
Cr Holmdahl said the policy also included procedures for direct appointments.
Investigation Smithies had been carried out by the Integrity Commission in response to an anonymous complaint.
Cr Holmdahl said the commission's determination made no findings of misconduct or dishonesty.
The report had found "a lack of proper recruitment policy and procedure" in the recruitment of eight council staff, which exposed a lack of written policy and procedure.
The report also said a lack of legislative support and model policy made it probable that this type of misconduct risk was not isolated to one council.
It recommended reinstatement of a law for council employees to be recruited on merit and for a model recruitment policy for Tasmanian council to be developed.
The Examiner reported in April the council was investigated in the Integrity Commission Report.
The mayor had previously refused to directly answer whether the report was her council.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
