A Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker were equally guilty, Director of Public Prosecution Daryl Coates SC told a jury.
Cedric Harper Jordan,71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was found dead inside his home with four .22 bullets in his body.
Mr Coates began his summing up of the long running case explaining why both accused were guilty.
"The Crown says the evidence overwhelmingly suggests the accused formed a joint unlawful common purpose to kill Mr Barker and that is what they did," he said.
He said the couple had a motive, the opportunity, access to an unregistered .22 rifle and then told numerous concocted lies to cover their actions and then suffered an acute emotional reaction.
He said there was no doubt that Mr Barker was intentionally murdered but the issue was whether it was the accused who committed it.
The trial continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.