Ariarne Titmus, Sarah Hawe and Cam Wurf star on global stage

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Ariarne Titmus in action in Melbourne at the weekend. Picture by Delly Carr/Swimming Australia
Tasmanians achieved significant results at the elite levels of swimming, rowing and triathlon over the weekend.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

