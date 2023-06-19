Tasmanians achieved significant results at the elite levels of swimming, rowing and triathlon over the weekend.
Ariarne Titmus, Sarah Hawe and Cam Wurf were celebrating success in the contrasting settings of Melbourne, Varese in Italy and the Austrian city of Klagenfurt as they each prepare for world championships.
Wurf's second place in Sunday's Karnten-Klagenfurt Ironman secured him a spot at the sports world titles to be held in the south of France on September 10.
"I wouldn't usually celebrate in such a fashion for finishing second, however, qualifying for Ironman World Championships has been a big challenge for me this year," said Hobart's 39-year-old elite cyclist and former Olympic rower.
"I failed in both South Africa and Lanzarote and I'd be lying if I didn't admit I'd had nightmares about not making the grade. Fortunately I managed to do enough to earn my start position in Nice."
Wurf completed the 3.8-kilometre swim in 47:45, the 180km ride in 4:12.53 and marathon run in 2:56.12 to finish six minutes behind winner Mathias Petersen but nearly the same margin clear of another Dane, Georg Enzenberger, in third.
Thanking the Austrian crowd on Instagram, Wurf described the experience as "awesome".
"I've now got three months to sharpen the tools and get ready to face the best of the best in Ironman Triathlon. I'm feeling pretty chippa I must say!"
Launceston-born, Queensland-based Titmus secured her place at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 23-30 after a hectic schedule at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
After six days of national trials, Titmus was named in Australia's 38-person team alongside fellow Olympians Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers.
The 22-year-old former Riverside and Launceston Aquatic member will contest three freestyle events in Japan after winning the 400m and 800m and finishing second in the 200m behind St Peter's Western clubmate Mollie O'Callaghan.
Titmus won the 800m in the second fastest time in the world this year (8.15.88) and will renew her rivalry with American great Katie Ledecky in Fukuoka.
"It's just about getting on the plane and doing my job when I get there," said the two-time Olympic champion.
Also lining up a strong world championship bid was Huon rower Hawe, 35, who was in the Australian women's four crew which won a bronze medal at World Cup II in Italy.
Also featuring Giorgia Patten, Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan, the crew finished behind winners America and second-placed GB.
The Australian crew won their heat on Friday and beat the Brits in Saturday's semi-final but finished more than two seconds behind them in Sunday's final.
World Cup III will be in Lucerne, Switzerland, in July, before the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 3-10.
After finishing fifth in the women's eight at the Tokyo Olympics, Hawe returned from a year off to the four in which she won two golds and a silver medal at consecutive world championships.
Tamar's Henry Youl contested the men's single sculls finishing fifth in the third of six heats.
Meanwhile three Tasmanian hockey players will feature as Australia concludes its FIH Pro League seasons with matches against Belgium over the next 48 hours in Antwerp.
Hobart's Maddison Brooks, 18, will be in line for her 14th cap when the Hockeyroos take to the pitch early Tuesday while the Kookaburras team to play a day later should see Josh Beltz, 27, make his 97th international appearance and fellow Hobartian Eddie Ockenden, 36, extend his Australian record to 424.
