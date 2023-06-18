Emergency services are working to contain a structure fire at Warring Street, Ravenswood.
The Tasmania Fire Service said crews from Launceston, Rocherlea and Ravenswood were called out to the house fire on Sunday evening at around 6.30pm.
They said it was "going well" upon arrival.
Tasmania Police is also on the scene.
Warring Street has been closed to traffic between Amundsen Street and Terrang Place.
"Any persons and residents in the vicinity are asked to remain indoors to avoid the thick plume of smoke and members of the public are asked to avoid the area," police said.
Molly Appleton
