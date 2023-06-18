The Examiner
Emergency services work to extinguish Ravenswood fire

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:40pm
Tasmania Fire Service crews are working to contain a structure fire at Ravenswood. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania Fire Service crews are working to contain a structure fire at Ravenswood. Picture by Paul Scambler

Emergency services are working to contain a structure fire at Warring Street, Ravenswood.

