Overtime proved a hurdle too far as Launceston Tornadoes lost the second-half of their NBL1 South weekend double-header on the road.
A huge third quarter saw Sarah Veale's side fight back in style against Kilsyth before losing the overtime period 11-0 to go down 79-68.
Hoping to build on Saturday's Olivia West-inspired 82-73 win at Ballarat, Torns bounced back from a 16-9 opening-term deficit with a big 21-12 surge to put them two points ahead at the final break.
However, Kilsyth edged the final term to force overtime which they went on to dominate.
With the starting five dominating court time, West again led the Torns' scoring with 20 points, ably supported by 15 each from Micah Simpson and Riley Lupfer while Macey Crawford's 12 was backed up with seven rebounds.
A double double saw Cobras' Alisia Jenkins add 16 rebounds to her 21 points with Isis Lopes and Georgia Booth scoring 14 each while Nikita Young contributed 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
The Torns were without skipper Keely Froling who is attending an Australian Opals' camp ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney from June 26 to July 2.
The Torns are scheduled to return home to Elphin Sports Centre at 6.30pm on Saturday against Nunawading.
In Sunday's other games, Diamond Valley edged a thriller 92-88 against Casey, Bendigo continued their winning run with an 85-60 defeat of Eltham, Mount Gambier thrashed Ballarat 107-65, Hobart Chargers went down 67-58 at Waverley and Ringwood beat Melbourne Tigers 88-57.
