The hugely popular Phenomena Factory exhibit, which drew more than 1.5 million visitors, will be returning to QVMAG.
The exhibitions resurrection has been made possible through funding the City of Launceston has received from Arts Tasmania.
Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood said it was a big year for QVMAG and the museum's staff were busy developing other exciting attractions.
"Chief among these is a replacement for the Phenomena Factory exhibition which was retired in April following a 15 year run as one of our most popular family attractions," he said.
The Phenomena Factory was a STEM based exhibition aimed at primary school aged children.
"Plans for a permanent replacement are underway and we look forward to announcing more exciting details about those plans in the near future," Cr Garwood said.
In the meantime, the Phenomena Factory space is being used for the new Australia in Space exhibition which opened this weekend.
The grant deed signed with Arts Tasmania totals $800,000.
The funding has amended the Council's existing budget for the redevelopment with $400,000 of Council's funding being handed back and remaining $150,000 allocated to purchase Digistar 7 planetarium hardware and content.
The Digitstar 7 equipment is a benchmark system used across major museums across the world and includes unique astronomical and STEAM content as well as other content which can be streamed from the Smithsonian and other major institutions.
"The new system will allow the Planetarium to bring higher quality experiences and new shows to audiences, using state-of-the-art software which is linked to other planetaria across Australia," Cr Garwood said.
"2023 is shaping up as a very exciting year at Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
