Launceston United's hopes of retaining the Women's Super League title appear to be heading the same way as their Statewide Cup defence.
Six days after relinquishing their cup title to South Hobart, second-placed United drifted further off the pace in the league title hunt with a 5-0 loss to third-placed Devonport.
In dreadful conditions at Birch Avenue, the team completed a forgettable weekend for the four Northern statewide sides who conceded 25 goals between them.
United were caught napping by a well-organised Strikers side and had no answer for the midfield industry of Renske Rombouts or the pace of Jazmin White up front.
Strikers were 2-0 up inside four minutes, claimed a third shortly afterwards and were not flattered when they added a couple more late on.
In their first match without US goal machine Courtney Marten, United lost Adilat Otto to sickness and Lucy Smith to injury early doors forcing a major overhaul to their frontline.
Coach Nick Rawlinson was at a loss to explain the poor start and said the side's problems were not down to Marten's absence.
"Terrible start which we never really recovered from," he said. "I've no idea why that was.
"I don't think if Courtney had been here it would have made much difference to be quite honest. I thought it was other areas of the park where we had troubles.
"A number of people had to go off injured and weren't able to run out the game properly so those are things I'm going to have to look at this week."
Calling on United's NCW reserves, Rawlinson drafted in several players with Ollie Smith, Anna Day, Bianca Anderson and Laura Fulton, sister of former United dynamo Fletcher, all coming off the bench.
"So we've got a squad, but we'll be looking at some of those key positions and working out what we've got to do because people we thought would fill those positions got injured," Rawlinson added. "So we'll see how we shape up during the week."
United travel to Taroona next Saturday.
