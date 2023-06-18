Tasmanians have been safer on the road over the past 12 months new statistics have found.
New data released by the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics compared the number of fatalities in 12 months to May 31, 2023 with the previous 12 months.
The data found 1202 people had died on the nations roads in 12 months, which was 24 more deaths than in the previous corresponding 12-month period.
Meanwhile in Tasmania, there was a 25.5 per cent decrease with 38 death down from 51.
The other states to have a lower death toll was Queensland, Northern Territory and the ACT.
The Australian Automobile Association said the national road toll was now 20 per cent higher than where it would need to be to reach the federal government's target of halving the number of fatalities over a decade to 2030.
AAA managing director Michael Bradley said the available numbers showed Australia's approach to road safety was not working.
"The government needs to create an evidence base that can enable more effective road safety policy, and for this to happen, states must publish the data they possess on the state of their roads, the crashes occurring on them, and the factors causing them," Mr Bradley said.
"Publishing this data will allow all governments to work on practical policies to drive change and save lives."
May's road death figures do not include the deaths in last Sunday's tragic Hunter Valley wedding bus crash, which claimed 10 lives and left many others with serious injuries.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
