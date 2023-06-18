Updated: A staff member has been taken to hospital for precautionary observation after a 'minor' fire broke out at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre on June 18.
A Department of Education, Children and Young People spokesperson confirmed someone had been taken to hospital after staff and detainees had been assessed by paramedics.
"Staff immediately activated strategies to ensure all persons onsite were safe," the spokesperson said.
"All detainees from the affected unit are being accommodated in other areas within the facility."
They said support services were available onsite for those affected by the incident and the centre was in contact with families.
"The affected area of the centre will be assessed for damage and will remain closed until clean-up and remedial work has been undertaken," they said.
Earlier: A fire that broke out in the Ashley Youth Detention Centre on Sunday has been described as 'minor'.
A Tasmania Fire Service spokesperson said the fire broke out just before midday and emergency services were notified and quickly attended the scene.
The spokesperson said crews found "a minor fire in one of the wings of the centre".
"The fire was quickly extinguished, and fire investigators are conducting an examination to determine the cause of the fire."
More to come.
