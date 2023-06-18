The Examiner
Updated

Ashley Youth Detention Centre fire 'minor', TFS probe underway

Molly Appleton
Sandy Powell
By Molly Appleton, and Sandy Powell
Updated June 18 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:19pm
Tasmania Fire Service investigation underway.

Updated: A staff member has been taken to hospital for precautionary observation after a 'minor' fire broke out at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre on June 18.

