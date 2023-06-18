The Tasmanian government plans to amend laws in a move it says will strengthen protections for residents of retirement villages.
The Retirement Villages Act regulates the rights, obligations and contracts for operators and residents of retirement villages, including recurrent charges, fees and levies.
Attorney-General and Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Minister Elise Archer said the changes would address concerns raised by advocacy groups regarding significant increases to those charges and levies.
"I have listened to these concerns, and we are now in the process of drafting legislation to amend the Act," the Attorney General said.
"[This will bring] Tasmania in line with other states such as Victoria, and is aimed at providing more robust protections and certainty for residents.
"Our government is responding to ensure the rights and protections for residents of retirement villages remain contemporary, effective and appropriate."
A number of residents from retirement villages and representative groups in the state, including the newly formed Tasmanian Association of Residents of Retirement Villages (TARRV), met with Ms Archer regarding the topic.
TARRV president Ian Green said the common purpose for residents was reforming the act.
"Historically the act received principal input from operators rather than residents; it's now time for a more balanced approach," Mr Green said.
"We are delighted that the minister has taken an active interest in this issue and that a review is underway."
Mr Green said TARRV was working to have laws with much greater transparency, which clarifies the information an operator must provide to its residents.
"We wish to amend the preamble to the Act to something more akin to the Victorian Act, which protects the right of persons who live in, or wish to live in retirement villages," he said.
"Then, we can move onto the broader heading of transparency, because we believe there is little legislated requirement for transparency - the first and critical transparency we wish for is financial transparency."
The Tasmanian Labor party said they looked forward to seeing a draft of the amendments to the Retirement Villages Act 2004 later this year, having heard of similarly impacted retirees.
"We welcome the Rockliff Government's action on the matter," a Tasmanian Labor spokesperson said.
"We've also met with a number of residents to understand their concerns and we hope the government will take onboard their feedback regarding the increases to annual charges and levies, especially as the cost of living continues to impact many."
Details regarding consultation on a draft bill will be released later this year through the Department of Justice website, and Ms Archer said she encouraged anyone with an interest to "engage with this process".
