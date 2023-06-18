The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Cecilia plays its Winter Concert at City Baptist Church

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra performing at the City Baptist Church for their Winter Strings Concert. Photo by Paul Scambler
The St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra performing at the City Baptist Church for their Winter Strings Concert. Photo by Paul Scambler

Some of the state's finest young musicians have once again run the musical gamut - from the movements of Vivaldi to the contemporary tunes of Ed Sheeran - at this year's annual St. Cecilia 'Winter Music' concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.