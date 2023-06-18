Some of the state's finest young musicians have once again run the musical gamut - from the movements of Vivaldi to the contemporary tunes of Ed Sheeran - at this year's annual St. Cecilia 'Winter Music' concert.
Audiences at City Baptist Church were treated to two exceptional sessions of performances from the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, June 17.
The orchestra is part of the St Cecilia School of Music, which provides professional music teaching to, and has a continued "commitment to the thriving arts scene in Launceston" - a commitment spanning four decades of major concerts in the state's North.
Lauded for their versatility, the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra were unfettered in their 2023 offering, performing a wide variety of music; from Vivaldi's Concerto for 2 violins in A Minor, led by violinists Michael Stocks and Kimberley Brown, to songs from the musicals Pocahontas and Hercules.
Both afternoon and evening concerts were treated to Denni Sulzberger - an accomplished cellist and solo vocalist well-known to Launceston audiences - who performed Oasis' Half the World Away in the style of Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, as well as Questions by Asa.
Featured orchestral groups included the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, Sonore Strings, and the Da Capo Strings, all of which performed in the varied selection of haunting and exciting pieces.
St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra's director and violinist Michael Stocks said the 70-minute concert was well received, particularly the variety.
"For the orchestra itself, being able to cover a great range of genres and music keeps it fresh and interesting, and that's the same for the audience," Mr Stocks said.
"Hearing the responses afterwards of how each different song interests different members of the audience is exciting for us; it means we're doing the right thing."
The orchestra is composed of members as young as seven and going all the way up to 60 years of age, which Mr Stocks said gives the younger performers a chance to accustom to concerts early in their development.
"We're very lucky in smaller cities because the settings that our young musicians can perform in are always well attended," he said.
"They have an opportunity to play at a venue and it becomes a part of your life and that's something we're lucky to have."
The chamber orchestra will take to the stage again in November.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people.
