Former King Island reinsman Kayleb Williams was the star of the show at Mowbray on Friday night but had to do it the hard way to land his winning double.
In two outstanding drives, 20-year-old Williams came from last on both Budgiesmuggler and Im Quite American to be the only multiple winner on the 10-race program.
Not surprisingly, given where he was in the run, there were times during both races when he thought victory may have been out of his reach.
"I thought halfway down the back (straight) that I was too far back," he told the Tasracing web site after his win on the Kristy Butler-trained Budgiesmuggler.
"When we straightened, I still thought we were too far back but he knuckled down really well."
Budgiesmuggler, cleverly named given he is by Somebeachsomewhere, ran down the favourite The Atherlete to score by just over a metre.
The four-year-old was having only his fifth start and his first for 10 months.
"He did everything right in the run which helped because he can be a bit of a handful," Williams said.
The driver was also forced to go back to last on the Geoff Smith-trained Im Quite American after the seven-year-old couldn't slot in from a wide gate.
"It didn't pan out too well early," Williams conceded.
Im Quite American still had all 11 rivals in front of him at the 800m when his driver "bit the bullet" and went to the inside to improve his position.
He quickly made ground along the pegs before getting out at the 400m and setting sail after the leaders.
Although forced five wide on the home turn and still a long way off the leader Aunty Betty, Im Quite American stormed home to record his third win since coming from NSW 2-1/2 years ago.
"He has a good little sprint on him and we used it to get over the top of them," Williams said.
Im Quite American produced a similar last-to-first performance to win at his Tasmanian debut in October 2020 not long after Geoff Smith bought him in Tamworth.
Williams was one of five junior drivers to win on Friday night, joined by Malcom Jones, Brodie Davis, Tiarna Ford and Jacob Duggan.
Highly-rated three-year-old De Goey returned from a spell to win the $12,000 Tasmanian Sires Produce in Hobart on Sunday but was made to earn it.
After being involved in an early scrimmage where he briefly locked wheels and was forced wide, De Goey worked forward for driver Rohan Hillier to sit outside the leader Cee Tee Chelsea .
For a while in the home straight it looked like Cee Tee Chelsea might land another win for the Kristy Butler/Kayleb Williams combination but De Goey proved a little too strong and went on to score by just over two metres. They spaced the rest of the field.
De Goey has now won two of his four starts for trainer Rohan Hadley, with his other two runs producing minor placings in the Dandy Patch Stakes final and Golden Slipper (behind smart Victorian Rock Artist).
Odds-on favourite Harjeet had his colours lowered by Rackemup Tigerpie in Sunday's other main race, the Racing Connect Free-For-All.
Harjeet raced in the death before taking the lead at the 700m but just failed to hold out Rackemup Tigerpie who beat him by a short half head.
Harjeet's stablemate Boom was only a half head away third after using the sprint lane.
