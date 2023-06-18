A taxi carrying three passengers was involved in the single vehicle rollover on Illawarra Road at Longford, Tasmania Police has confirmed.
Acting Inspector Stuart Greenwood said the three passengers, who are aged in their 30's, were still being cared for at the Launceston General Hospital.
He said one of those passengers remained in a critical condition, while the other two were in a serious but stable condition following the crash which occurred around 4.45am on Sunday, June 18.
Acting Inspector Greenwood confirmed the taxi driver, a 53-year-old man, had been released from hospital having suffered only minor injuries and undergoing mandatory testing.
"Investigations at the scene have shown that the taxi has crossed to the incorrect side of the road and has travelled some 60 meters off road, down an embankment and struck a tree as a result of the collision," Acting Inspector Greenwood said.
He said Crash Investigation Services were attending the scene and conducting investigations to determine the cause of the crash.
He said evidence would be compiled from the scene, witnesses and any footage the taxi may have had.
Acting Inspector Greenwood said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash.
"I will remind people that serious and fatal crashes in Australia, there's five contributing factors: speed, in attention, fatigue, alcohol and drugs, and wearing a seatbelt," he said.
"All of these combined to determine the seriousness of injuries or otherwise from a fatal crash. And they will also be looked at quite closely by investigators."
A forensic police officer still needs to determine whether seatbelts were worn in the crash.
Acting Inspector Greenwood said the driver would be interviewed by police at a later stage.
"With an investigation like this, we like to get all our evidence and scene surveys and the like complete, so we're in the best position to find out exactly what's occurred," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.