A line often heard at funerals is equally apt to record the sudden end of a sporting life.
"Don't sob for what we have lost, smile for what we had."
It came to mind amid the glut of retirements that seem to be swamping a host of different sports with many more looming large in the near future from football and tennis to cycling and cricket.
Few have been less understated than that of colourful Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovich who could lecture Donald Trump on misplaced modesty.
When booed by some sections of the San Siro crowd as he announced the news following AC Milan's final match of the season against Hellas Verona, the 41-year-old, who has been playing at the highest level for an incredible 24 years, told them: "Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me."
Undeterred, he concluded the farewell speech with: "I'll see you around, if you're lucky."
Ibrahimovich the footballer may have retired but long live Zlatan the quote machine.
The man who told Arsene Wenger: "Zlatan doesn't do auditions" when offered a trial at Arsenal has also observed: "I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am" and, when asked what he bought his girlfriend upon their engagement, replied: "She got Zlatan."
At some point in the near future, the careers of two of football's greatest all-time players will also come to an end. Lionel Messi, 35, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, both reset boundaries of what is expected of an elite player. Messi will be missed.
Tennis is also in the throes of some historic retirements.
For a generation, four males and one female have dominated the sport. Forty-one-year-olds Serena Williams and Roger Federer have both called time in the last year while Rafael Nadal, 37, and Andy Murray, 36, look close to following suit which would leave 36-year-old spring chicken Novak Djokovic to rule seemingly unopposed like Qatar at a World Cup hosting vote.
I'll see you around, if you're lucky.- Zlatan Ibrahimovich
Seeing Lance Franklin pass the 350-game milestone at the age of 36 was a sure sign that one of the best AFL footballers of the modern era is probably going to have to call time on playing soon.
Ditto Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad who both continued to do their thing at Edgbaston this week much as they have for the previous two decades. But if Moeen Ali, 36, can play two years after retiring, the ageless pacemen (age 40 and 36 respectively so lose the "ageless" bit) may yet still have plenty to offer.
Mark Cavendish showed how best to bow out.
A day after his 38th birthday, the Brit announced his retirement from pro cycling on the final rest day of the Giro d'Italia - his 22nd Grand Tour. Six days later he won the blue riband sprint into Rome. That's how to go out at the top.
"I've lived an absolute dream," said the Manx Missile who won 54 Grand Tour stages, two Tour de France green jerseys and a world championship claimed by a bee's private parts from Launceston's Matt Goss.
Cavendish has one more Tour de France to go. The missile has more targets. The dream is far from over.
Speaking of Tasmania, the state has past and future experience in high-profile sporting retirements through Australia's all-time leading appearance-makers in both cricket and hockey.
Ricky Ponting's record 168 Test matches and 375 One-Day Internationals saw him become Australia's leading run-scorer with 13,378 and 13,704 respectively in those formats before calling time at international level just short of his 38th birthday in December 2012.
On Saturday, Eddie Ockenden was part of the Kookaburras team which lost 5-4 to Belgium in Antwerp in what was a repeat of the Tokyo Olympic final. The match was the 35-year-old Tasmanian's 423rd international putting him well beyond any other Australian male or female.
Next year's Paris Olympics would be Ockenden's fifth. Whenever he does call time, a legacy similar to Pontng's should be assured.
Retirements are a natural and inevitable part of sport and confirmation that all good things really do have to come to an end.
But they don't mean we have to stop reliving the glory that preceded them.
As Zlatan said after leaving Paris St Germain: "I came like a king, left like a legend."
