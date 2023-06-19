If you pet lives indoors, make sure they have a warm area to sleep that is elevated from the cold floor and away from any draughts.

If your pet lives outdoors, it's essential they have shelter that is well insulated, warm, waterproof and windproof.

When out walking your dog, increase visibility on dark winter days with reflective collars, leashes or tags

Make sure your pet always has access to clean, fresh water that will not freeze

For indoor/outdoor cats, bring them in before it gets dark and have a warm space indoors.