Pets can suffer numerous health conditions, just like humans, if they're not provided with a warm and dry environment, the RSPCA says.
The animal welfare organisation is reminding pet owners to make sure they're providing their animals with enough warmth, food and shelter as winter weather settles in.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said elder pets needed extra care as many suffer from conditions such as arthritis, which may cause them to struggle during winter.
She said short-haired animals, young animals and those with underlying health issues may also need extra warmth.
"Just as you might rug up with a jumper, beanie and scarf in the cold weather, your pets need extra protection from winter's elements as well," Ms Davis said.
Consider these tips for taking care of your pets this winter:
RSPCA also gave advice for dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pig owners.
For dogs, Ms Davis said to make sure they have shelter that is well insulated against draughts if they are outside during the day.
"You should also give them extra blankets that are changed regularly to ensure they are dry and cosy," Ms Davis said.
"Well-fitted winter coats or jumpers are also great for keeping your dog warm, but just remember not all dogs like to wear clothing so if your furry friend shows signs of irritability or trying to remove the coat or jumper, it's best to take it off."
She said to make sure cats have a comfortable space to curl up, such as an igloo bed.
Rabbit and guinea pig owners, Ms Davis said should make sure to have a spacious indoor enclosure for them to sleep in at night to protect against snow, frost or storms.
Maintaining an exercise regime for dogs throughout the winter, the RSPCA says is important no matter the weather.
"We all know how hard it can be to find the motivation to exercise when it's cold and wet outside, but it's so important for your dog's health and wellbeing to have mental and physical exercise every day," Ms Davis said.
"It's not only beneficial for your pet, but it can also help humans fight the winter blues."
The RSPCA suggested using enrichment activities indoors to entertain animals when going outside isn't an option.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
