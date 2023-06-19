PLANS by Launceston Council to lift parking fines simply underlines their wrong priorities.
Parking time-limits should always be primarily designed to increase traffic flow to city businesses, rather than generate revenue for the Council. A city centre lacking viable businesses would soon cost Council much more than any income from parking meters.
Comments from councillors that the increased fines sit within ranges established at other Tasmanian cities, simply shows they are incapable of working to energise Launceston's heart.
Bruce Lindsay, Longford
I TOO have lived and worked in both Brisbane & Sydney. Unlike Garry Linnell "COMMENT", Saturday Examiner, I mostly disagree as I find the majority of Australian cities still very much romantic getaways.
Take the architecture, bars, museums and the theatre scene of Launceston. Combining it all together promotes social cohesion. Residents and new Australians have full accessibility regardless of income or personal circumstances. Meeting and interacting; socializing and discovering common passions; a sense of place where we affirm our shared rights to a city. In a people-centred Launceston city, public space is central to the notion of a liveable and human environment. Ideal platforms for building a sense of community and to move on to even more ambitious collective goals.
The growing problem we see is the lack of zero tolerance and seriously addressing anti-social behaviour promptly. Safety in public spaces, is an essential ingredient for the creation of on-going liveable and a prosperous cities that attracts tourist dollars: urban spaces and facilities must be designed with more outdoor public art spaces (Launceston in question), more people friendly shelters that engages and be managed in ways that makes all feel safe from violence and crime and feel part of a liveable community. Only then will we see Launceston become a blueprint for others to follow?
Bruce Webb, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to today's headline "Awaiting Game", Northern Tasmanians wait longer than other Tasmanians to see specialists despite increases in public health funding. This probably partly explained by not addressing the root causes of the growing health problems in Northern Tasmania.
Launceston and North East have one of the highest rates of chronic health problems such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, chronic lung disease and cancers in Tasmania and Australia. Contributing factors include dramatic changes in lifestyles over the last 30 years. Today Australians are less physically active, eat fewer vegetables and fruits and drink more sugar-sweetened and diet drinks and you wonder why Tasmanians are having the highest rate of hypertension and obesity.
Demands for more funding will continue to grow but will continue to lag behind what is really needed. Unfortunately, the health care system globally focuses mainly on the management of people when they are sick rather than focussing on the prevention of developing diseases.
We should pay increasing attention to help Tasmanians lead healthy lifestyles by creating healthy food environments, encouraging physical activity, and making it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle.
The time has come to take more actions and embrace urgently needed strategies to improve the health of the community. If we don't take bold steps, then the rising rates of illnesses will reduce life expectancy and people will die years earlier than they should. Providing education and raising people's awareness of the impact of lifestyle on health will help greatly.
Cr Dr George Razay, Relbia
CYCLISTS in metropolitan areas of Tasmania who do not have lights, especially in the darkness of winter, is simply a disaster waiting to happen, with potential lifelong consequences for all parties, a permanency that will never be erased with the passage of time.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THE supposed court shortages are only partly due to the amount of teams entered. One major factor is the current approach by the Launceston Basketball Association to artificially create shortages by sending games to alternative venues, which would be potential locations for clubs to train, while leaving venues such as Elphin Sports Centre vacant.
While yes, there needs to be more courts, the current claims of shortages are far from the truth, when the focus on the rostering in the last year or so from the Launceston Basketball Association has been to create situations that allow for them to cry foul on not enough court space.
Take the current winter roster for Junior Basketball. No game starts after 8:40pm for Juniors, where in days gone by there has been 9:30pm games to help accommodate all the players wanting to play; something which happens around Australia to help accommodate the number of players involved in the sport.
Also, currently on a Monday night, there are three courts left vacant at Elphin Sports Centre at 8:30pm, while a court at Launceston College is used, taking space that could be utilised by clubs for trainings, and having the players be able to play at the premier courts in Launceston. The claims of shortages of courts is only part of the problem and something needs to be done for sure, but starting with better utilisation of what is already available would solve many issues in the short term for basketball in the North.
Michael Bailey, Launceston
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.