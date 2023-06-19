Also, currently on a Monday night, there are three courts left vacant at Elphin Sports Centre at 8:30pm, while a court at Launceston College is used, taking space that could be utilised by clubs for trainings, and having the players be able to play at the premier courts in Launceston. The claims of shortages of courts is only part of the problem and something needs to be done for sure, but starting with better utilisation of what is already available would solve many issues in the short term for basketball in the North.

