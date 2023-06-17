It started as a six-seat cafe in George Street.
Now, nearly 10 years on, the Sweetbrew family spans 33 employees and 100 seats at two locations either side of Quadrant Mall.
So how did Archana and Tim Brammall - who trained in English literature and economics, and worked as a librarian respectively - kickstart one of Launceston's most well-known brands?
Mrs Brammall sat down with The Examiner to discuss leadership, sharing a dream, and how the business has kept employees for as long as seven years in an industry known for high turnover.
Tell us about your staff?
We have a beautiful team of people.
They're never just employees - they're colleagues, they're part of the decision making, they're part of the story, they become friends.
People often refer to family in a workplace and truly this is exactly that.
Yorick's been with me seven years now, Caleb five years, Oscar's been with me since he was 14 and he keeps going and coming back.
Everyone has been here a significant length of time and it's because they love being here.
I think what it's created is both consistency in our product, but also in our people, so when people come back they're experiencing the same product and the same people.
What's also been beautiful is we've got a varied type of of people, we have 11 nationalities, 13 languages spoken here, four religions and we're open to the entire spectrum of LGBTQ. Nobody needs to fit anything - everybody just needs to be kind.
Not everyone comes to us with skill and that's ok.
I think we just employ on the idea of whether somebody has the capacity to be kind, and if you have the capacity to be kind, you have the ability to have empathy, the ability to problem solve and care about the product you're delivering.
Hospitality can be taxing - how do you foster a positive environment?
The people that work in our industry [are often referred to] as transient workers. As employers I think we have room to be able to consider them as professionals and therefore treat them as professionals.
When you start thinking in that way your connection and ability to communicate and care just changes. For most of my people this is their lifestyle, this is what they've chosen, it is their profession and so there is a level of respect that comes from that.
It's not easy constantly serving people, so the environment they work in is incredibly important to ensure they continue to be happy people when they're serving in hospitality, which is, by virtue of the word, where you're caring for people.
We're all good friends, I think that's what I love.
How does Sweetbrew help bring out the best in people?
Tim and myself have both been employees, we both genuinely care.
We've always felt a desire to look after the people who have made a conscious decision to walk into the environment we've created, and therefore we needed to surround ourselves with people who believed in that, who bought into that idea that it wasn't just a transaction.
Recently I read something which pinpointed exactly how I feel.
If you have emotional intelligence, that's what creates good leadership.
None of us are perfect, I am not perfect.
I think the unrealistic expectation that people have to be a certain way, fit in a certain type or model - I think that's where we as employers might hit some challenges because we're not opening ourselves up to going 'hey, sure this person has some huge challenges, but is there something I can see in there, is there kindness?'
When you [relate to someone that way], they trust you because you're trusting them to be who they want to be, but you're also guiding them as well.
Also I think when they see your passion, care and hard work and when they know that you will fight for them - which Tim and I and [co-owner Aaron Jones] will always - they're supportive.
Why did you start Tatler Lane?
We had outgrown George Street in terms of our professional capacity.
We needed to adapt to new ways of doing what we needed to do and create a state of the art product with our coffee and be inspiring.
When you're not an owner in a hospitality world you end up thinking about where the next place is you have to go because there's no opportunity for you to grow.
[Our colleagues] need to have some sense of growth and this, Tatler Lane, was really all about them. Only [about them]. I could have made more money over there.
But now people can adapt - we're learning to roast, we're using so many various types of brewing methods, we're challenging ourselves in so many ways we haven't done before, and we're doing it in a space we're all very proud to be a part of.
We've raised the bar together, and they love it when people are excited so they want to stay.
Final say?
It's not about patting ourselves on the back - it's more that I'm so proud that we're together, because we have a story together.
Not my story, not Tim's story, not Aaron's story, our story together.
We've structured our business so if they want to buy in they can - Aaron was the first one to buy in, now three more opportunities will be coming up for people to buy in, we can't do it all ourselves.
I couldn't do it without them, without Tim. We're a good team.
