A late goal has earned Queechy Penguins second spot on the Greater Northern League men's ladder.
Tom Moir's 64th minute major was the only thing that separated the Penguins with Launceston City in their 2-1 battle as Siebe Van Oorschot and Josh Demarco opened proceedings early. City Pair Dom Gill and CJay Denman were impressive in defeat while Queechy coach Jakeb Morris was also strong.
Burnie Baptist worked their way into the top four with a 4-1 win over West Devonport.
The pair were tied 1-1 at quarter-time after Noah Purton's late goal but Baptist were able to run away with it from there as best-afield Braden Johnson, Tyson Johnson, Henry Wright and Sam Tenaki scored in a team with several under-17s. Charlie Clark was strong for West Devonport.
Baptist's top-four entrance was assisted by South Launceston's 5-1 win over Smithton.
Locked at 1-1 at quarter-time, South Launceston put the pedal to the metal to take the win from there as prominent scorer Kurt Budgeon was the sole multiple with two. Jarrod Cunningham was impressive as South continued their winning streak and Tomas Coker scored in another impressive Brayden Hine performance.
South Burnie joined the sides on 13 ladder points, defeating Tamar Churinga 5-0.
With four under-17 players in the starting 11, it was Connor Poke who was the Hawks' strongest as the goals were shared, while Isaac Van Winden and coach Rob Partridge put in the hard yards for the Lions.
Queechy Pegnuins' two first-half goals were enough to seal a win and give them breathing room in second spot after defeating West Devonport 2-0.
Best-afield Millie Smith continued her strong run of form by scoring just before quarter-time from a penalty corner, while a Josie Kremerskothen deflection put the icing on the cake for the State Club Cup grand finalists.
Usual suspects Lucy Cooper and Isabella McRobbie were also impressive for the victors while the defence of Lucy Withers and Morgan West was strong for West.
South Burnie pulled off a major upset over a weakened City Marians outfit, defeating them 2-0 to give Ella Lamprey a happy 15th birthday.
She was best afield in the win as Claire Rostan and Chloe Leary scored, while Marians hit the post on multiple occasions with Sam Harper and Makenzie Emmerton their best.
South Launceston's unbeaten run with Al McBain as coach continued, defeating Smithton 3-1 on the road.
The Suns hit the scoreboard early through Annabel Butterick, Hayley Johns and Lauren Buchanan and that's all they needed, while earned a late one through their best player for the day, Claire Wright.
Nic Symonds was the Suns' best alongside Buchanan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.