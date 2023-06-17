Collingwood coach Nicole Richardson was composed and calm following her team's emotional 65-62 win against West Coast Fever at the Silverdome.
"I'm just super proud of the group, we've been under extreme pressure and anxiety and the brand of netball our players have put out in the last month has been absolutely remarkable and extraordinary," she said.
The Magpies, who waved goodbye to the packed Launceston crowd following the club's final-ever Super Netball match, had known the day was coming but their recent performances showed a team more motivated than ever.
"I didn't know what to expect in the last month and we've probably played our best netball," Richardson said.
"It's sad that it's coming to the end, I've got so much belief in this group and I know that the brand of netball that they put out tonight is good enough against anyone in the competition.
"Fever are a class team, so to be able to do that against that line-up in our last game ever. Unbelievable."
Crowd was high energy to begin the evening, with retiring veteran Ash Brazill getting a loud cheer upon her introduction.
The 33-year-old 144-game inaugural Magpie was a fan favourite normally, but in these circumstances a passing smile drew the crowd's delight.
As the game began, Jodi-Ann Ward and Geva Mentor caused problems for the Fever attackers as Collingwood moved to an early 5-3 lead.
An early highlight for the Collingwood faithful, who came with signs and banners, was Brazill's early deflection which caused a turnover and a Collingwood goal.
At 9-9, the Magpies would have felt short-changed with both shooters missing relatively straightforward attempts.
Similarly to their previous outing against finals-bound Melbourne Vixens, the Magpies' tempo to begin the match challenged their more fancied opponents.
West Coast stayed on even terms though, thanks to only one missed shot compared to five down the other end in the first term.
Both sides took time to find their groove in the second with some misplaced passes making goals a premium over the first few minutes.
A sign that Collingwood had found their rhythm came through wing attack Kelsey Browne who delivered some incisive bullet passes to set up scoring opportunities.
The teams traded goals until the Magpies defensive unit of Ward and Mentor forced a bad super shot from Sasha Glasgow - the competition's second-best scorer from long range - before Sophie Garbin nailed one down the other end. The Fever steadied and ensured there was nothing to split the sides at the main break; 32-32.
Collingwood lifted following half-time with consecutive defensive stops the catalyst for a five-goal lead and a West Coast timeout.
With momentum firmly on the hosts side, a buzzer-beating goal from Shimona Nelson sent the crowd into frenzy and gave the Magpies a 51-44 lead at the final break.
Shooting at four per cent lower accuracy, Collingwood were relying on their weight of chances to see them over the line.
The reigning champions were not about to go away though, clawing their way back to just a two-goal deficit at the quarter's halfway mark largely thanks to the relentless shooting of Jhaniele Fowler.
Yet another one of Browne's terrific passes kept the Fever at bay momentarily, but Courtney Bruce was a player possessed at goal keeper.
Producing deflections and turnovers, Bruce willed her team back to level terms with less than five minutes remaining.
Collingwood responded and with two minutes left had created a three-goal lead.
West Coast, getting more desperate by the second, attempted a super shot which missed, much to the delight of the home support.
With the finish line in sight, the Magpies raced to the finish with the noise reaching a deafening level.
Emotions were high as the siren sounded, with Brazill and the club celebrated in full voice.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
