North Launceston collected their seventh consecutive win and moved closer to top spot on the Tasmanian State League ladder, defeating Clarence 6.13 (49) to 5.6 (36).
The Bombers' win was an important one in challenging conditions at Bellerive Oval, going eight points clear of third and within a win of Kingborough after they were defeated by Lauderdale.
"To be two wins [clear] in second spot is a great spot to be, the guys deserve to be in that spot." North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"But knowing that Lauderdale beat Kingborough, that's fifth beating first, so if you don't bring your A-game every week, you'll be shown up. So while we're happy with where we are at, we're not satisfied and we've got to keep working pretty hard."
The Bombers had the wind in the first quarter, taking a 14-point lead into quarter-time after goals to Nathan Pearce, Theo Ives and Harry Griffiths and a late major by Clarence's Keegan Ryan.
Against the wind, the visitors were able to copy Clarence's efforts by kicking a solitary major as Jack Avent's hopeful kick went through to give the Bombers a one-point half-time lead.
A Cox-Goodyer classic major from the centre square and Ives' second saw the Bombers in front by 21 at the final break and although they were held scoreless in the last - it proved to be enough.
"The wind just controlled the day really and neither team could actually play any style of footy so it was more just kick it forward and hope for the best really," he said.
"Our will to compete and win the ball at the contest was probably the difference. Halfway through the second quarter, I thought we really flipped the switch and were able to get on top of the contest.
"Clarence probably outplayed us in the first quarter with their will to win the footy and we flipped that halfway through the second and then obviously in the last quarter with it all to play, they had the wind and we were up by about 20 points.
"You can't take much out of it but all we can is our willingness to compete and find a different way to win than what we have been."
North Launceston ruck and co-captain Alex Lee was named the Bombers' best, with Cox-Goodyer praising his work in the stoppage-heavy contest.
"Alex dominated the ruck and was able to give us ascendancy and then when the ball was on the deck, I thought Jack Avent was super," he said.
He played his game of the year and especially the last quarter when we needed someone to stand up, he was that one, contest after contest."
Sam Simpson, Mitchell Nicholas, Declen Chugg and Will Manshanden were all named in the best, while Jack Dolliver kicked two for Clarence and James Bealey, Liam Howard and Mitch Anderton were their strongest players.
In the round's other matches, Lauderdale defeated Kingborough 9.7 (61) to 5.9 (39) in the Tigers' second loss of the season, while North Hobart accounted for Glenorchy in a similar scoreline - 10.10 (70) to 5.9 (39).
Launceston had the bye and will face Glenorchy when they return next week as North Launceston take on North Hobart.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
