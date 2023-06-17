The federal government has announced a $50 million infusion to boost social housing stock in Tasmania.
The funds are part of the $2 billion Social Housing Fund Accelerator payment being provided to all states and territories within the next two weeks.
"We know Tasmanians want practical solutions, and we'll work with the state government to get on with the job of delivering more social housing," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Funding has been allocated on a per capita basis with a minimum of $50 million allocated to each state and territory.
States and territories will have flexibility in how they permanently boost social housing stock.
This could include new builds, expanding existing programs, or renovating existing but currently uninhabitable housing stock.
It's hoped that this will create thousands of homes for Australians on social housing waiting lists and will increase housing supply sooner.
All funding is to be committed by states and territories within two years ending 30 June, 2025.
Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins said the funding would help build more rental homes in Tasmania.
"We could do even more if the Senate stopped blocking our $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund," she said.
The state government welcomed the announcement, and said that it would spend $1.5 billion over 10 years to build 10,000 social and affordable homes.
The government plans to have 1500 of those homes built by the end of this month.
"I attended national cabinet on Friday and all state and territory leaders agreed with the Prime Minister that increasing supply was an imperative," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
"At national cabinet we were able to get our fair share of the new $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator announced yesterday by the Prime Minister.
"In fact, Tasmania will receive $50 million over two years which is above a per capita proportion of funds, and will assist us to continue to increase supply and deliver homes for those who need them most."
State Housing Minister Guy Barnett said he would be working with Homes Tasmania to ensure additional funding that flows to Tasmania delivers homes for those most in need.
"Our top three priorities are supply, supply and supply and this funding will help Homes Tasmania deliver that," Minister Barnett said.
The state government said the Social Housing Accelerator funding in addition to the National Housing Accord would deliver a pipeline of housing supply to increase affordability.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.