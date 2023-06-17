The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Federal government pledges $50 million to ease Tasmanian housing pressure

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's hoped increasing supply to reduce housing pressures in the state. Picture from file.
It's hoped increasing supply to reduce housing pressures in the state. Picture from file.

The federal government has announced a $50 million infusion to boost social housing stock in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.