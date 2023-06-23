Michael Booth, Launceston's "globetrotting grandfather", will tick off another poignant milestone in honour of his late daughter when he completes his 100th marathon this year.
Mr Booth - whose running achievements include completing 42.2km runs in each Australian state and territory, and each continent, as well as having overall run the length of the equator - will finally tally three figures of marathons in August.
The Riverside resident will complete his 100th marathon in the Sunshine Coast, and will commemorate the occasion in memory of his daughter Alison, who died in 2011.
Alison passed away from a brain aneurysm and the Booth family graciously donated her organs to save the lives of others, something Mr Booth said was always in his mind.
"These people that Alison helped, they can live their lives again and I have now always wanted to encourage people to do the same," he said.
"To spread the word, I've worn a shirt with information for DonateLife, the organ donation service, and a picture of Alison. The messages I've received during runs have been extremely touching."
One of those touching moments was during the Great Ocean Road Marathon when Mr Booth was stopped by two fellow runners who noticed the shirt with Alison on it and wished to know his story.
"I quickly gave them the story, right there in the middle of the marathon in the middle of the Great Ocean Road," he said.
"And they were recipients from someone else and it was the first time they were able to say thank you to anyone. We broke down there cried and laughed and then we got on with the marathon.
"It was quite obvious then that I had to keep wearing the shirt for what it meant to other people."
His daughter's memory is not only carried on by his running efforts but by a star in the Southern Cross constellation which has been registered in her honour.
"Each morning, when I go for my run and head south down the road, Alison's there with me when I look up to the night sky," Mr Booth said.
"That little minute dot with its scientific name has another name, Alison Booth. Most mornings, I say hello to Alison and have a bit of a weep, get on with my run - she's still with me."
Getting to 100 marathons may be another milestone in a storied and celebrated amateur running career for Mr Booth but it also has the value for Mr Booth of allowing him to once again tell his story, to attempt to make a difference for people across the country who require organ transplants.
"Reaching 100 marathons, 100 runs in a test match, people prick their ears up and listen to that story," Mr Booth said.
"They hear the story, they hear organ donation, they see how easy it is to donate - you can sign up for it on your phone - and organ donation doesn't hurt; you're not around.
"In all the grief of someone passing away, it's a positive, it's doing some good."
"You're renewing people's lives."
Those who wish to register as an organ donor can visit: https://www.donatelife.gov.au/
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.