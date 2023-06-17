A flood advice alert has been issued for Corra Linn to Mowbray and surrounding areas by Tasmania SES.
The Bureau of Meteorology also issued a minor flood warning for the North Esk River with locations likely to be impacted including Corra Linn, Relbia, St Leonards, Norwood, Ravenswood, Mowbray and surrounds.
The SES advised during the next few days:
An SES spokesperson said flood waters were a risk to safety.
"Never walk, play, ride, or drive in floodwater," the spokesperson said.
If you live in the alert area or near the North Esk River, the SES advised:
For life-threatening emergencies, dial triple zero (000), and for emergency flood and storm assistance call the SES on 132 500.
Current river levels and weather conditions can be found at www.bom.gov.au/tas/, and for current reported road closures, visit www.police.tas.gov.au.
For more information on preparing for flood, visit www.ses.tas.gov.au.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
