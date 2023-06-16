The queens and kings of drag were in full swing to launch Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's (QVMAG) celebration of all things diversity this Pride Month.
QVMAG welcomed queer poets, performers, drag artists and singers to its community exhibition My World: Voice and Visibility to toast Launceston's diverse population on Saturday, June 17, in a Pride Month celebration.
The event was backdropped by the Voice and Visibility exhibition, a community exhibition featuring work by members of the Queer Artists Collective (QAC) and explores their individual personal journeys through the world around them.
Exhibition co-curator Amy Bartlett said celebrating the queer and queer allied community through Pride Month alongside QVMAG spreads the message of sharing their stories.
"Having voice and visibility is extremely important for the queer community," Bartlett said.
"To see that there are other people that exist like yourself is extraordinarily important, and that's what this is about, feeling a part of the community."
The Pride Month celebratory event featured Interweave Arts 'healing rainbow' performers, conversations with artists Deborah Malor and Ariel Pascoe, poetry by Stacey Wing and Stella Blackwell, musical performances by Sonja Hindrum and Tori Rattray, alongside drag performances from drag queen Enya Arsenal.
Ms Arsenal said events like this would have made her own three decade-long journey of discovering who she really was much simpler.
"When people come to these kinds of events, it allows us to identify with something that may be the same or different," Ms Arsenal said.
"What we are doing is opening a dialogue, and that may not always be comfortable but it is important.
"Having a community is more important than ever."
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the event was a great way for community members to celebrate Pride Month in Launceston.
"We have so many sub-communities that make up our incredible community in Launceston," Cr Garwood said.
"To have the diversity and sense of belonging in our community, making it interesting and well-voiced, is so important.
"If everyone was the same, gosh, it would be a boring place to live."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
