Launceston's City Baptist congregation has found a new home at the Boathouse after leaving their original home at Milton Hall last year.
Former pastor Jeff McKinnon said that Milton Hall was not suitable for the church's new direction and that the property was becoming increasingly expensive to run.
This Sunday will be the first gathering at the new venue for the small 50-member congregation.
"It's a great venue for us," Mr McKinnon said. It's a an open space and the church is "not cloistered away somewhere."
It's a fresh start for the congregation who are also welcoming a new leadership team made up of pastor Anthea Maynard and formation pastor Jenna Blackwell.
Pastor Maynard is the first woman to serve as a senior pastor at City Baptist Church.
She was previously a consultant with Primary Health Tasmania and has a background in public health, tropical medicine and theology.
Pastor Maynard said that she had known some of the members for a while and that the church had an authentic, social justice, down-to-earth approach.
Climate change is an issue that the church has become associated with through Mr McKinnon, who has been arrested a number of times for his protests with Extinction Rebellion.
Pastor Maynard said that while the church gathers on Sunday, its weekday activities are central to its identity. The church also has a street chaplain, team members who work with women fleeing domestic violence and another who works with refugees.
Pastor Maynard said that it was "humbling" to be the first woman to serve as senior pastor.
While the issue of women's ordination has been controversial in other denominations, it hasn't caused any waves at City Baptist.
The church has been "a little bit pioneering in that regard", Pastor Maynard said.
Outgoing pastor Mr McKinnon said that the church "didn't blink an eyelid" on the ordination of a woman.
"We've always had women speaking and preaching in church, and chairing meetings and so on. We're quite an inclusive church really in all the various ways so we don't blink an eye on too much. But it's nice that it's actually happened."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
