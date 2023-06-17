Former teachers and students have reunited for a special gathering to celebrate Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School's 150th anniversary.
About 127 past students and teachers gathered at Riverside Golf Club on Saturday to reminisce, catch up and celebrate the school's legacy.
The reunion brought together former student Sonya Byrne and her science teacher Sr Elizabeth Vagg (formerly known as Sr Aloysius) who taught at Sacred Heart from 1964 to 1968.
Sacred Heart started out as a primary and secondary school but went through multiple amalgamations until it became exclusively a primary school.
Secondary students from Sacred Heart eventually became part of St Patrick's College.
At the time Sr Elizabeth taught, it was a girls only school but admitted young boys until grade 2.
It was her among her first teaching jobs and she was only a few years older than the senior students.
"We were her first guinea pigs," Mrs Byrne said.
People in Launceston have always been very friendly and her students were "lovely, open, friendly girls", Sr Elizabeth said.
Mrs Bryne's strongest memories were the firm friendships that she made with other girls which have still continued to this day.
However, her least favourite memory was having to drink the government issued milk that students would receive at school.
Children didn't have nourishing food and the milk was intended to alleviate the lack of calcium in their diets, Sr Elizabeth said.
With 150 years of history, Sacred Heart's legacy is entwined with the development of the education in Tasmania.
The school started in 1873 when there was no public education.
"The sisters were asked to come and try to start a school because they realised if the children didn't know how to read and write they couldn't find employment," Sr Elizabeth said.
"So to help develop the state, they really needed education. That was the way to lift people out of their poverty," she said.
"When I look back, over 150 years, you see the contribution that's been made to education in Tasmania."
Sacred Heart's history has also reflected changes in the Catholic Church.
Teachers at the school were primarily nuns dressed in habits but after changes from Vatican II in 1960s, the nuns discarded their habits in favour of ordinary lay clothing, Sr Elizabeth said.
"We realised that if we were working among the people, we needed to be there with the people and just dressed in ordinary clothes," she said.
Sacred Heart's 150-year legacy has "enabled people who often have very poor beginnings to become educated and to take their place in society at all levels," Sr Elizabeth said.
"I think that's great that we can become a part of the community and make a contribution to the whole place."
