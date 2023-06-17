Cavaliers have delivered a clutch final quarter to overcome a five-goal deficit against Cripps Waratah to win 58-55 in the Tasmanian Netball League.
Having lost by a single goal in round two against their Southern opponents, as well as their preliminary final-loss last year, co-coach Lou Carter said the win was good for the squad psychologically.
"It was definitely a critical match with everything equal and we had to get the wood over them today, not only just to win the points, but also so we know we can actually beat them," she said.
The victory at the Silverdome puts the Cavs above Cripps on percentage with both teams on a 9-2 record.
Carter said the differential, which stands at roughly 30 per cent, was down to the squad's mindset to never take the foot off the pedal.
With Cavaliers known for their youth development, Carter said the win showed why the team's experienced heads were still vital for success.
"Shelby (Miller), Dana Lester, Hayley McDougall ... they all did a mountain of work for the result with a very mature head and in those critical moments you need that experience," she said.
Carter stressed though that her side cannot be satisfied there.
"We can't be complacent and we certainly won't be complacent against anyone heading towards the back end of the year," she said.
Northern Hawks play on Sunday at 1.30pm.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
