TNL: Cavaliers storm home to beat Cripps Waratah

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 17 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:15pm
Cavaliers shooter Hayley McDougall was integral to her side's win against Cripps Waratah. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Cavaliers shooter Hayley McDougall was integral to her side's win against Cripps Waratah. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Cavaliers have delivered a clutch final quarter to overcome a five-goal deficit against Cripps Waratah to win 58-55 in the Tasmanian Netball League.

